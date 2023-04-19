Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Trading Up 3.9%

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) traded up 3.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.18 and last traded at $3.17. 160,256 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 480,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Rush Street Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $7.00 to $4.25 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.16.

Get Rush Street Interactive alerts:

Rush Street Interactive Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.50 and a 200 day moving average of $3.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $718.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

Rush Street Interactive ( NYSE:RSI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $165.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.60 million. Rush Street Interactive had a negative net margin of 6.52% and a negative return on equity of 17.05%. On average, equities analysts predict that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rush Street Interactive news, major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total transaction of $463,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,494,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,919,081.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard Todd Schwartz sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $252,502.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,285,585 shares in the company, valued at $6,925,322.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total value of $463,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,494,402 shares in the company, valued at $6,919,081.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 356,122 shares of company stock worth $1,310,541. 58.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rush Street Interactive

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 3,764.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,365,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,735,000 after buying an additional 4,252,245 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 459.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,305,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,686,000 after buying an additional 1,072,117 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the fourth quarter worth $3,831,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the first quarter worth $7,262,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 4,235.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 759,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after buying an additional 741,535 shares during the last quarter. 35.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Street Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Street Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.