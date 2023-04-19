Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “underweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SBRA. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.56.

NASDAQ SBRA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.29. The company had a trading volume of 3,032,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,029,301. Sabra Health Care REIT has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.20 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.74 and its 200 day moving average is $12.48.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 780,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,235,000 after purchasing an additional 19,742 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $1,066,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1,220.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 194,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 180,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $938,000. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

