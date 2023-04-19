Safe Price Tops $10.56 on Major Exchanges (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. Over the last week, Safe has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar. Safe has a total market capitalization of $220.08 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safe coin can now be bought for about $10.56 or 0.00036742 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Safe alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00069808 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.02 or 0.00142702 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00042973 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000179 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003432 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000617 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000025 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 118.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 10.50417202 USD and is down -4.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.