San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 7,334 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 133.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,813 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,334 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1,033.3% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,006.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 42.4% during the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 470 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on LYB. Barclays raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Down 1.2 %

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total transaction of $989,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,711,924. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LYB traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $95.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,094,252. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $71.46 and a 52 week high of $117.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $31.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.17.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 32.96%. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.97 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.34%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.