San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 14,520 Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,948,000. Broadridge Financial Solutions accounts for approximately 1.8% of San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 1,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.06, for a total transaction of $201,010.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,151.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of BR traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.70. 51,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,420. The company has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55 and a beta of 1.00. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.35 and a 52 week high of $183.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.91. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.38% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.725 per share. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 64.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BR has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.