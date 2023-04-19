San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,041 shares during the quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust were worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 348,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,099,000 after acquiring an additional 95,970 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $437,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 55,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 18,833 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 101.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 15,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 232,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 13,427 shares during the last quarter.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CPZ traded up 0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting 15.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,999. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of 15.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 15.77. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 1 year low of 14.42 and a 1 year high of 20.35.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Announces Dividend

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

