San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Has $501,000 Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 48.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,454 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in shares of Linde by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 1,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 120,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,370,000 after buying an additional 17,100 shares during the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth about $739,000. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 22,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,491,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter worth about $1,978,000. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Linde stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $364.23. The company had a trading volume of 192,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,447,069. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $262.47 and a 12-month high of $365.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $344.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $326.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.03, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.25. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. Linde’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Linde plc will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were issued a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.82%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LIN. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Linde from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Linde from $346.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $370.67.

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total transaction of $1,462,290.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,953.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

