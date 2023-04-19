San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 15,108 Shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,416 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 15,108 shares during the quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BCX. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 64.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the third quarter valued at $88,000.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Stock Performance

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $9.82. 17,528 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,060. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.73. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $11.62.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Dividend Announcement

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.0518 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests all of its assets in equity securities issued by commodity or natural resources companies, derivatives with exposure to commodity or natural resources companies or investments in securities and derivatives linked to the underlying price movement of commodities or natural resources.

