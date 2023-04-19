San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 17,999 Shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 46.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,999 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QYLD. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 109.7% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 5,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 210.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 33,278 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC grew its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 2,268.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 409,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,508,000 after buying an additional 391,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 824,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,117,000 after buying an additional 60,003 shares in the last quarter.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 387,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,645,450. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $20.70. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.47.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a $0.169 dividend. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.73%. This is an increase from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

