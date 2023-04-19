Sands China (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sands China (OTCMKTS:SCHYY – Get Rating) from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.

Sands China Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SCHYY opened at $36.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.19 and a 200-day moving average of $31.13. Sands China has a twelve month low of $16.18 and a twelve month high of $39.35.

About Sands China

Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and The Sands Macao casino; the Cotai Expo, a convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena, an entertainment venue, as well as Cotai Water Jet ferry for leisure and business travelers.

