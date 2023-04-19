SAP (NYSE:SAP) Price Target Cut to $134.00

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Barclays from $137.00 to $134.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of SAP from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of SAP from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of SAP from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SAP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.81.

SAP Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $127.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.96, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19. SAP has a one year low of $78.22 and a one year high of $128.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $120.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SAP

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The software maker reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.23 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 7.45%. Analysts forecast that SAP will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in SAP by 50.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 398,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,378,000 after buying an additional 133,298 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its position in SAP by 10.6% in the third quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 2,622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. increased its position in SAP by 6.3% in the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 38,542 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,132,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SAP in the fourth quarter worth $334,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in SAP in the third quarter worth $367,000. 5.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Support; Qualtrics; and Services. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes sale of software licenses, support offerings, and cloud subscriptions.

Featured Stories

