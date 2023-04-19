Sayona Mining (OTC:SYAXF) Trading Up 9%

Sayona Mining Limited (OTC:SYAXF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 1,258,314 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 1,226,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Macquarie initiated coverage on Sayona Mining in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Sayona Mining Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.15.

Sayona Mining Company Profile

Sayona Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mineral identification, acquisition, exploration, and development in Australia and Canada. It explores for lithium, graphite, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Authier Lithium project located in Quebec, Canada; and 60% interest in the Moblan lithium project located in Northern Québec.

