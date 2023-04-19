Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (SCHN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 on May 8th

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1875 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, May 8th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st.

Schnitzer Steel Industries has a payout ratio of 27.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Schnitzer Steel Industries to earn $1.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.75 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.9%.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Stock Performance

SCHN stock opened at $31.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $863.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.60. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a one year low of $25.96 and a one year high of $59.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Schnitzer Steel Industries ( NASDAQ:SCHN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $756.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schnitzer Steel Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCHN. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 357.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The Auto and Metals Recycling segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

