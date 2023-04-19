Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Trading Down 3.6%

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $30.35 and last traded at $30.39. 117,308 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 253,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Schnitzer Steel Industries alerts:

Schnitzer Steel Industries Stock Up 2.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $863.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.60.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Announces Dividend

Schnitzer Steel Industries ( NASDAQ:SCHN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $756.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.55 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 2.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th will be given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.38%.

Institutional Trading of Schnitzer Steel Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 7.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 572,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,306,000 after buying an additional 39,579 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 21.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 74,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after buying an additional 13,145 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 0.8% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 479,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,641,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 118.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 66,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

(Get Rating)

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The Auto and Metals Recycling segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.