Scholarship Coin 24 Hour Volume Hits $47.60 (SCHO)

Scholarship Coin (SCHO) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 19th. Scholarship Coin has a market capitalization of $90,505.03 and approximately $47.60 worth of Scholarship Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Scholarship Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0055 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Scholarship Coin has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar.

About Scholarship Coin

Scholarship Coin’s genesis date was October 5th, 2022. Scholarship Coin’s total supply is 13,831,050 coins and its circulating supply is 16,476,737 coins. Scholarship Coin’s official website is www.scholarshipcoin.org. Scholarship Coin’s official Twitter account is @coinscholarship and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Scholarship Coin is https://reddit.com/r/scholarship_coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Scholarship Coin’s official message board is discord.gg/xt28253ca.

Buying and Selling Scholarship Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Scholarship Coin (SCHO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Scholarship Coin has a current supply of 13,831,050. The last known price of Scholarship Coin is 0.00549159 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.scholarshipcoin.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scholarship Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scholarship Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scholarship Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

