Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Stock Position Lowered by James J. Burns & Company LLC

James J. Burns & Company LLC lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.3% of James J. Burns & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. James J. Burns & Company LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,176,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,999,000 after buying an additional 973,833 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,796,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,271,000 after purchasing an additional 25,032 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,494,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,086,000 after purchasing an additional 9,062 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,029,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,014,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,592,000 after purchasing an additional 122,123 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHM traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.64. 24,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,794. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.42. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $59.74 and a twelve month high of $76.95. The stock has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.12.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

