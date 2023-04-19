Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by James J. Burns & Company LLC

James J. Burns & Company LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,688 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises 2.0% of James J. Burns & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. James J. Burns & Company LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $4,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,007,000 after purchasing an additional 13,553,949 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,304,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,092,000. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 254.7% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,348,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,977,000 after purchasing an additional 968,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,361,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.16. 128,891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 954,441. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.18 and its 200-day moving average is $46.16. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $40.92 and a one year high of $53.09.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

