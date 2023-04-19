Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by James J. Burns & Company LLC

James J. Burns & Company LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 878 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up 0.9% of James J. Burns & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. James J. Burns & Company LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 331.9% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 71.4% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 80.9% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SCHA traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.61. 106,067 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 955,558. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $37.25 and a twelve month high of $47.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.94. The stock has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.