Seaport Res Ptn Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bread Financial in a research note issued on Friday, April 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Ryan now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $7.23 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $7.58. The consensus estimate for Bread Financial’s current full-year earnings is $9.54 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Bread Financial’s FY2023 earnings at $8.50 EPS.

Get Bread Financial alerts:

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported ($2.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.67) by $0.99. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS.

Bread Financial Price Performance

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bread Financial from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Bread Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Bread Financial in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Bread Financial from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bread Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.88.

Shares of BFH stock opened at $27.69 on Monday. Bread Financial has a 52-week low of $26.21 and a 52-week high of $60.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bread Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bread Financial during the third quarter worth $701,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bread Financial during the third quarter worth $6,391,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in Bread Financial during the third quarter worth $245,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Bread Financial during the third quarter worth $418,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Bread Financial during the third quarter worth $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Bread Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.83%.

About Bread Financial

(Get Rating)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of payment, lending, and saving solutions. The firm also offers private label and co-brand credit cards and buy now, pay later products such as installment loans and split-pay offerings. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bread Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bread Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.