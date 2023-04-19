Seele-N (SEELE) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.79 Million

Seele-N (SEELE) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. One Seele-N token can currently be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. Seele-N has a market cap of $76.20 million and $1.79 million worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Seele-N has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar.

Seele-N Token Profile

Seele-N (CRYPTO:SEELE) is a token. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official website is seelen.pro/#. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech.

Buying and Selling Seele-N

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 699,592,066.2894784 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00306908 USD and is down -10.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $1,588,992.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

