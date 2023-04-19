Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Receives $167.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $167.50.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sempra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 15,964 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total value of $2,584,890.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,118,741.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 15,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total value of $2,584,890.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,118,741.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 1,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $258,452.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,320,019.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,504 shares of company stock worth $8,045,547 in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy Price Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 576.9% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 567.9% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 440.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRE stock opened at $156.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $151.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.25. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $136.54 and a 52-week high of $176.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.73.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.29. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. Sempra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Sempra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. This is a boost from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 71.90%.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

