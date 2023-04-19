Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Receives $167.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $167.50.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sempra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.
In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 15,964 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total value of $2,584,890.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,118,741.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 15,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total value of $2,584,890.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,118,741.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 1,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $258,452.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,320,019.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,504 shares of company stock worth $8,045,547 in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of SRE stock opened at $156.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $151.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.25. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $136.54 and a 52-week high of $176.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.73.
Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.29. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. Sempra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. This is a boost from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 71.90%.
Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.
