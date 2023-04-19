Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 19th. Shiba Inu has a market cap of $6.46 billion and $263.91 million worth of Shiba Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Shiba Inu has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. One Shiba Inu token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001284 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Shiba Inu Token Profile

Shiba Inu’s genesis date was August 2nd, 2020. Shiba Inu’s total supply is 589,604,863,621,434 tokens and its circulating supply is 589,544,636,107,781 tokens. The Reddit community for Shiba Inu is https://reddit.com/r/shibarmy. Shiba Inu’s official website is shibatoken.com. The official message board for Shiba Inu is medium.com/@allhailtheshiba/all-hail-the-shiba-an-experiment-in-decentralization-87e3792e92f2. Shiba Inu’s official Twitter account is @shibtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Shiba Inu

According to CryptoCompare, “Shiba Inu (SHIB) is a memecoin and Ethereum-based cryptocurrency that was launched as a community project in 2020 by an anonymous individual or group called Ryoshi. It features a Shiba Inu dog as its mascot and has a circulating supply of one quadrillion tokens. The Shiba Inu ecosystem includes SHIB, the native token; Leash (LEASH), the native currency of the Shiba Inu decentralized exchange (ShibaSwap); and Bone (BONE), the governance token. The ecosystem also includes ShibaSwap, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), an upcoming Metaverse, play-to-earn games, and a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) called the DoggyDAO. SHIB was created as an experiment in decentralized spontaneous community building and has over one million holders on the Ethereum network. It differs from Dogecoin in that it is built on top of the Ethereum blockchain and has a number of tokens and applications surrounding it that do not support DOGE.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shiba Inu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shiba Inu should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shiba Inu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

