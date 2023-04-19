Short Interest in Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Drops By 28.6%

Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the March 15th total of 2,100,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Aegon during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Aegon in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aegon in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Five Oceans Advisors acquired a new stake in Aegon during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Aegon by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AEG traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,476,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,193,736. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Aegon has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $5.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.82.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1288 per share. This is a boost from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AEG. UBS Group upgraded Aegon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aegon in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Aegon in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.15.

Aegon NV is an international financial services company, which engages in the provision of investment, protection, and retirement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units’ activities located outside these countries.

