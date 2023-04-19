Short Interest in Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Rises By 12.5%

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the March 15th total of 1,120,000 shares. Approximately 14.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 120,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.4 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 4,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $82,468.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,704,835.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Beam Global alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beam Global

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Beam Global by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Beam Global by 56.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Beam Global by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 561,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,480,000 after buying an additional 18,648 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Beam Global during the first quarter worth approximately $436,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Beam Global by 5.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Beam Global Stock Down 0.2 %

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BEEM shares. Northland Securities began coverage on Beam Global in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Beam Global in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

NASDAQ BEEM traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.92. 154,421 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,354. Beam Global has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $22.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.49.

About Beam Global

(Get Rating)

Beam Global engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.