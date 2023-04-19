Short Interest in Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) Declines By 22.0%

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a decrease of 22.0% from the March 15th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Beasley Broadcast Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Beasley Broadcast Group stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.77. 33,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,345. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $1.81. The firm has a market cap of $22.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.02.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $72.03 million during the quarter. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 16.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group in a research report on Friday, April 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Beasley Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 61,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 6.5% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 214,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. 10.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Beasley Broadcast Group

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc is multi-platform media company, which engages in the operation of radio stations in the United States. It operates through the following business segments: Audio, Digital, and Esports. The Audio segment refers to the sale of commercial advertising to customers. The Digital segment focuses on the sale of digital advertising to customers.

