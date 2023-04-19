Short Interest in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Expands By 23.0%

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 749,800 shares, an increase of 23.0% from the March 15th total of 609,600 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 322,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Booking Trading Down 0.8 %

BKNG stock traded down $20.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,676.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,855. Booking has a 1 year low of $1,616.85 and a 1 year high of $2,721.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,535.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,204.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.97 by $3.77. Booking had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 107.86%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $15.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Booking will post 127.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,785.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,524.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,696.12.

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,631.97, for a total value of $110,542.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,602,869.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,631.97, for a total transaction of $110,542.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,602,869.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,658.11, for a total transaction of $1,993,582.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,169,583.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,355 shares of company stock valued at $6,005,408. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

