Short Interest in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) Expands By 13.4%

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,970,000 shares, a growth of 13.4% from the March 15th total of 2,620,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on BRSP shares. Jonestrading restated a “hold” rating on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded BrightSpire Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.25.

Shares of BRSP traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.83. The stock had a trading volume of 892,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,881. BrightSpire Capital has a 12 month low of $5.40 and a 12 month high of $9.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $757.61 million, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. BrightSpire Capital’s payout ratio is 235.30%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRSP. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in BrightSpire Capital during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 1,967.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 38.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BrightSpire Capital, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It originates, acquires, finances, and manages portfolio consisting of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments and net leased properties in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Senior Mezzanine Loans and Preferred Equity, Net Leased and other Real Estate, CRE Debt Securities, and Corporate.

