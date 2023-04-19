Short Interest in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Grows By 38.3%

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,250,000 shares, an increase of 38.3% from the March 15th total of 2,350,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Price Performance

EBR traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.68. 1,087,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,553,115. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.78. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a one year low of $5.67 and a one year high of $10.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 462.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 4,740 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. 2.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA engages in the production and dissemination of electricity. It operates through the Generation and Transmission segments. The Generation segment refers to the electric power generation including hydroelectric, thermal, and nuclear power plants. The Transmission segment focuses on the transmission of electric power in Brazil.

