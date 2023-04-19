Short Interest in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Grows By 38.3%

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,250,000 shares, an increase of 38.3% from the March 15th total of 2,350,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.
Separately, StockNews.com cut Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th.
EBR traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.68. 1,087,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,553,115. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.78. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a one year low of $5.67 and a one year high of $10.39.
Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA engages in the production and dissemination of electricity. It operates through the Generation and Transmission segments. The Generation segment refers to the electric power generation including hydroelectric, thermal, and nuclear power plants. The Transmission segment focuses on the transmission of electric power in Brazil.
