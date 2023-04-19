Short Interest in CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Grows By 30.2%

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 950,700 shares, a growth of 30.2% from the March 15th total of 730,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 58.3 days.

CES Energy Solutions Price Performance

Shares of CES Energy Solutions stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $2.04. 7,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,780. CES Energy Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $2.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.05.

CES Energy Solutions Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.0145 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. CES Energy Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 97.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CESDF. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.35 to C$4.60 in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

