Short Interest in Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) Decreases By 12.2%

Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 393,700 shares, a drop of 12.2% from the March 15th total of 448,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 984.3 days.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Price Performance

Shares of CWSRF stock remained flat at $6.34 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.60 and its 200 day moving average is $6.45. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 52 week low of $5.68 and a 52 week high of $9.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Company Profile

Chartwell Retirement Residences is a real estate trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of a range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It operates through the Retirement Operations, and Long Term Care Operations segments.

Featured Stories

