Short Interest in Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) Decreases By 12.2%

Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 393,700 shares, a drop of 12.2% from the March 15th total of 448,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 984.3 days.
Chartwell Retirement Residences Price Performance
Shares of CWSRF stock remained flat at $6.34 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.60 and its 200 day moving average is $6.45. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 52 week low of $5.68 and a 52 week high of $9.63.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.
Chartwell Retirement Residences Company Profile
Chartwell Retirement Residences is a real estate trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of a range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It operates through the Retirement Operations, and Long Term Care Operations segments.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chartwell Retirement Residences (CWSRF)
- ASML Reports Massive Growth, Management Points To Sluggish 2023
- Will Analyst Boost Send Lockheed Martin Shares Up, Up and Away?
- Mullen Automotive: Is The Bloom Off The Rose?
- Diversified Abbott Laboratories Could Reverse And Move Higher
- Okta Reversal In Progress While Catalysts Approach
Receive News & Ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.