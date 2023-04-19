Short Interest in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Grows By 35.4%

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,450,000 shares, a growth of 35.4% from the March 15th total of 1,810,000 shares. Approximately 7.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 358,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHH. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $134.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upgraded Choice Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $133.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $107.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Choice Hotels International from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.88.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Choice Hotels International Stock Up 1.0 %

CHH stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.66. 283,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,063. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.64 and its 200 day moving average is $119.71. Choice Hotels International has a twelve month low of $104.15 and a twelve month high of $150.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.27.

Choice Hotels International Increases Dividend

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 23.69%. The company had revenue of $362.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Choice Hotels International’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a $0.287 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This is a boost from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 65,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total transaction of $7,835,475.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 364,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,793,445.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 65,263 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total transaction of $7,835,475.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,793,445.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Simone Wu sold 6,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.04, for a total value of $793,003.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,894,940.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,521 shares of company stock worth $10,955,487 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHH. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office buildings owned by the company.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.