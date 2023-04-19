Short Interest in Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) Declines By 28.0%

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 109,400 shares, a decline of 28.0% from the March 15th total of 152,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 298,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Insider Transactions at Clough Global Opportunities Fund

In other Clough Global Opportunities Fund news, insider Clough Capital Partners, L.P. acquired 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.05 per share, with a total value of $217,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 149,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,661.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clough Global Opportunities Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,619 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Clough Global Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund in the second quarter valued at $74,000.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Stock Down 0.8 %

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

GLO stock opened at $4.86 on Wednesday. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $9.15.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.0483 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 12.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

