Short Interest in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) Decreases By 28.7%

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,900 shares, a drop of 28.7% from the March 15th total of 79,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE LDP traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,641. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $16.93 and a fifty-two week high of $22.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.13.
Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.24%.
Institutional Trading of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund
Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile
Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 5, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
