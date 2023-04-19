Short Interest in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) Decreases By 28.7%

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,900 shares, a drop of 28.7% from the March 15th total of 79,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LDP traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,641. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $16.93 and a fifty-two week high of $22.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.13.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.24%.

Institutional Trading of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 4.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 10.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 41,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 3,893 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $483,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 3.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 299,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,873,000 after buying an additional 9,061 shares in the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 5, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

