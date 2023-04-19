Short Interest in Computershare Limited (OTCMKTS:CMSQF) Rises By 12.4%

Computershare Limited (OTCMKTS:CMSQF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 999,700 shares, an increase of 12.4% from the March 15th total of 889,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9,997.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut Computershare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Computershare Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CMSQF remained flat at $14.46 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 26,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,814. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.74. Computershare has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $19.15.

Computershare Company Profile

Computershare Ltd. engages in the provision of investor services, plan services, communication services, business services, stakeholder relationship management services and technology services. It operates through the following business segments: Issuer Services, Mortgage Services & Property Rental Services, Employee Share Plans & Voucher Services, Business Service, Communication Services & Utilities, and Technology Services.

Featured Stories

