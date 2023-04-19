Short Interest in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO) Rises By 14.5%

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, an increase of 14.5% from the March 15th total of 943,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 204,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 12,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.31 per share, with a total value of $206,142.09. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 173,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,823,212.07. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other CTO Realty Growth news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 12,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.31 per share, for a total transaction of $206,142.09. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 173,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,823,212.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Morris Partridge purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.75 per share, for a total transaction of $41,875.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,690,192.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 93,622 shares of company stock valued at $1,525,256 over the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CTO Realty Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in CTO Realty Growth during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 154.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Finally, EMC Capital Management boosted its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.48% of the company’s stock.

CTO Realty Growth Trading Down 0.1 %

CTO Realty Growth Announces Dividend

CTO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.44. The company had a trading volume of 51,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,055. CTO Realty Growth has a twelve month low of $15.98 and a twelve month high of $23.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.25%. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,982.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTO. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James cut their price objective on CTO Realty Growth from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

CTO Realty Growth Company Profile

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

Further Reading

