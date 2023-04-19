Short Interest in Electrovaya Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFLVF) Declines By 11.5%

Electrovaya Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFLVF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 406,700 shares, a decline of 11.5% from the March 15th total of 459,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 140,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Electrovaya Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS EFLVF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.78. The stock had a trading volume of 3,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,742. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.80. Electrovaya has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $1.01.

Get Electrovaya alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Craig Hallum started coverage on Electrovaya in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Electrovaya Company Profile

Electrovaya, Inc is a lithium-ion battery technology and manufacturing company. engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing proprietary lithium-ion batteries, battery systems, and battery-related products for energy storage, clean electric transportation, and other specialized applications. The firm’s businesses include lithium-ion batteries to power MHEVs including forklifts and Automated Guided Vehicles, as well as accessories such as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and specialty applications which require complex power solutions, including competencies in building systems for third parties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Electrovaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrovaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.