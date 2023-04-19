Short Interest in Elior Group SA (OTCMKTS:ELROF) Drops By 28.1%

Elior Group SA (OTCMKTS:ELROF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 121,800 shares, a drop of 28.1% from the March 15th total of 169,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ELROF shares. Societe Generale downgraded Elior Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Elior Group in a report on Wednesday. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Elior Group from €2.50 ($2.72) to €4.22 ($4.59) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, AlphaValue raised Elior Group from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.31.

ELROF stock remained flat at $2.85 during midday trading on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.85. Elior Group has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $2.85.

Elior Group SA offers contract catering and support services in France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, India, and internationally. The company provides contract catering services to business, education, and health and welfare sectors under the Elior brand. It also offers a range of value-added services under the Elior Services brand, such as cleaning and hygiene services for hotels, industrial sites, shops and retail outlets, and food industries; biological cleaning and hospitality services in the healthcare sector; and facility management and support services, including reception, internal mail handling, minor repairs and maintenance, and gardening for corporate clients.

