Short Interest in Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Drops By 11.3%

Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 120,400 shares, a decline of 11.3% from the March 15th total of 135,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Envela Trading Up 0.7 %
NYSEAMERICAN ELA traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 3.40. Envela has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $8.42.
Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. Envela had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 43.23%. The company had revenue of $47.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.08 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Envela will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.
Envela Corp. buys and sells all kinds of jewelries including diamonds, fine watches, rare coins and currency, precious metal bullion products, scrap gold, silver, platinum, palladium, collectibles, and other valuables. The firm operates through the following segments: DGSE and ECHG. It offers its products through retail and wholesale stores, and e-commerce sites.
