Short Interest in Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Drops By 11.3%

Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 120,400 shares, a decline of 11.3% from the March 15th total of 135,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Envela Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEAMERICAN ELA traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 3.40. Envela has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $8.42.

Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. Envela had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 43.23%. The company had revenue of $47.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.08 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Envela will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Envela by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 5,384 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Envela by 1,077.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,959 shares during the period. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Envela in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envela in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Envela by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter.

Envela Corp. buys and sells all kinds of jewelries including diamonds, fine watches, rare coins and currency, precious metal bullion products, scrap gold, silver, platinum, palladium, collectibles, and other valuables. The firm operates through the following segments: DGSE and ECHG. It offers its products through retail and wholesale stores, and e-commerce sites.

