Short Interest in Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) Expands By 22.3%

Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,133,600 shares, a growth of 22.3% from the March 15th total of 4,197,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 179.5 days.

Evolution Mining Stock Performance

CAHPF stock opened at $2.40 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.88. Evolution Mining has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $3.40.

Get Evolution Mining alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Evolution Mining from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $3.05.

Evolution Mining Company Profile

Evolution Mining Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, operations, and the sale of gold and gold-copper concentrate. It operates through the following business: Ernest Henry, Cowal, Mungari, Red Lake, Mt Rawdon, Mt Carlton, and Exploration. The company was founded on June 21, 2000 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Evolution Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.