Short Interest in Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Drops By 26.7%

Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 26.7% from the March 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Ferrovial Stock Performance

FRRVY stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,179. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.05. Ferrovial has a 52-week low of $21.90 and a 52-week high of $30.87.

Get Ferrovial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, UBS Group upgraded Ferrovial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ferrovial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.32.

Ferrovial Company Profile

Ferrovial SA engages in the investment and development of transportation infrastructures. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Toll Roads and Airports. The Construction segment designs and performs of all manner of public and private works, including most notably the construction of public infrastructure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrovial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrovial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.