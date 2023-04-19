Short Interest in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Drops By 13.4%

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,640,000 shares, a drop of 13.4% from the March 15th total of 3,050,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 963,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Graco

In other news, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $431,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,597 shares in the company, valued at $2,271,824.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 31,128 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $2,184,251.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 601,770 shares in the company, valued at $42,226,200.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $431,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,271,824.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,948 shares of company stock worth $4,096,787 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Graco by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Graco by 0.4% during the third quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 39,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of Graco by 3.1% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Graco by 19.5% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Graco by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Graco Stock Performance

GGG traded down $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $70.43. The stock had a trading volume of 550,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,544. Graco has a 12-month low of $56.48 and a 12-month high of $73.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.32. The company has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.80.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. Graco had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The company had revenue of $555.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Graco will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Graco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Graco’s payout ratio is 35.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GGG. StockNews.com raised shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Graco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Graco from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Process, and Contractor. The Industrial segment markets equipment and pre-engineered packages for moving and applying paints, coatings, sealants, adhesives, and other fluids.

