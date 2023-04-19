Short Interest in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) Increases By 15.0%

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, an increase of 15.0% from the March 15th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 231,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund Stock Performance

HFRO stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.76. The company had a trading volume of 38,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,203. Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund has a 12 month low of $8.46 and a 12 month high of $12.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.28.

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.077 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th.

Institutional Trading of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund

About Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HFRO. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 359.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 1,152.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 8,732 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period.

Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

