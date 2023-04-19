Short Interest in Indoor Harvest Corp (OTCMKTS:INQD) Decreases By 17.8%

Indoor Harvest Corp (OTCMKTS:INQD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,500 shares, a decrease of 17.8% from the March 15th total of 50,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,445,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:INQD remained flat at $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,281,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,734,729. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.01. Indoor Harvest has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.02.

Indoor Harvest Corp. engages in leveraging technology and planning on vertical farming, building integrated agriculture, controlled environment agriculture, and aeroponic cultivation technology in the cannabis industry. The company was founded by Chad C. Sykes on November 23, 2011 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

