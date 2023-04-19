Short Interest in Indoor Harvest Corp (OTCMKTS:INQD) Decreases By 17.8%

Indoor Harvest Corp (OTCMKTS:INQD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,500 shares, a decrease of 17.8% from the March 15th total of 50,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,445,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Indoor Harvest Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:INQD remained flat at $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,281,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,734,729. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.01. Indoor Harvest has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.02.
Indoor Harvest Company Profile
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Indoor Harvest (INQD)
