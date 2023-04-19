Short Interest in InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) Drops By 27.7%

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 121,700 shares, a decrease of 27.7% from the March 15th total of 168,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 803,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of InMed Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in InMed Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 97,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 7,163 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.31% of the company’s stock.

Get InMed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

InMed Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

InMed Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.26. The company had a trading volume of 69,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,960. InMed Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $35.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.37. The company has a current ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

InMed Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:INM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.50) by $3.59. The business had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter. InMed Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,049.32% and a negative return on equity of 149.70%.

Separately, Cowen cut their target price on InMed Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

About InMed Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of prescription-based products. The company operates through two segments, the InMed and the BayMedica. The InMed segment researches and develops cannabinoid-based pharmaceuticals products. The BayMedica segment develops proprietary manufacturing technologies to produce and sell rare cannabinoids for the health and wellness industry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InMed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.