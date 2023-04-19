Short Interest in InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Drops By 28.0%

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 426,800 shares, a decrease of 28.0% from the March 15th total of 593,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,422.7 days.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS IIPZF remained flat at $9.73 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $12.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC increased their price target on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$15.75 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$15.75 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, TD Securities cut InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

About InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition and ownership of properties. It focuses on investment in residential multi-family producing properties and possession of additional and accretive properties. The company was founded on October 10, 2006 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

