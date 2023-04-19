Short Interest in Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF) Increases By 38.1%

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 38.1% from the March 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHYF. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $456,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 14,853 shares during the period.

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IHYF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.57. 7,273 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,519. Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $20.54 and a 52-week high of $23.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.59.

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a $0.127 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.07%. This is an increase from Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th.

The Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (IHYF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund designed to provide exposure to a broad selection of high yield, fixed income securities. IHYF was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

