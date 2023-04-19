Short Interest in Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Declines By 10.1%

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decrease of 10.1% from the March 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Investors Title

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Investors Title by 112.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Investors Title by 61.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Investors Title by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Investors Title by 158.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of Investors Title by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 39.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Investors Title Stock Down 0.1 %

ITIC traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.00. The company had a trading volume of 892 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,189. The company has a market capitalization of $321.93 million, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $151.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.64. Investors Title has a one year low of $125.80 and a one year high of $194.04.

Investors Title Dividend Announcement

Investors Title ( NASDAQ:ITIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter. Investors Title had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $65.49 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. Investors Title’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Investors Title in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Investors Title

Investors Title Co operates as a holding company engaged in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance. It provides tax-deferred real property exchange services through its subsidiaries, Investors Title Exchange Corporation (ITEC) and Investors Title Accommodation Corporation (ITAC), investment management and trust services to individuals, trusts and other entities through its subsidiary, Investors Trust Company (Investors Trust), and management services to title insurance agencies through its subsidiary, Investors Title Management Services (ITMS).

Featured Stories

