Short Interest in Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPHLF) Declines By 23.6%

Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPHLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 986,400 shares, a decrease of 23.6% from the March 15th total of 1,291,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Japan Post Stock Down 0.7 %

OTCMKTS JPHLF traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.77. Japan Post has a twelve month low of $6.52 and a twelve month high of $8.96.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Japan Post from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

About Japan Post

Japan Post Holdings Co, Ltd. provides postal, banking, and insurance services in Japan. The company engages in the postal, banking counter, and insurance counter operations; sale of documentary stamps, petroleum, and catalog products; operations consigned by local government entities; and provision of other bank, and life and non-life insurance agency services.

