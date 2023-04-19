Short Interest in Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRF) Declines By 23.0%

Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a decline of 23.0% from the March 15th total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Konecranes Trading Down 6.1 %

Shares of Konecranes stock opened at $20.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.09. Konecranes has a 52 week low of $22.10 and a 52 week high of $34.55.

About Konecranes

Konecranes Oyj engages in manufacturing cranes, lifting equipment and machine tools. It operates through the following segments: Service, Industrial Equipment and Port Solutions. The Service segment comprises the maintenance and installation services for industrial equipment. The Industrial Equipment segment produces industrial cranes and components.

