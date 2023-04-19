Short Interest in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) Increases By 34.1%

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800,000 shares, an increase of 34.1% from the March 15th total of 3,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have commented on KD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Kyndryl from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Susquehanna started coverage on Kyndryl in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kyndryl
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Kyndryl by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in Kyndryl by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 77,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kyndryl by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Kyndryl by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cladis Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Kyndryl by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 114,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.96% of the company’s stock.
Kyndryl Trading Down 1.5 %
Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.10. Kyndryl had a negative return on equity of 25.39% and a negative net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kyndryl will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Kyndryl Company Profile
Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kyndryl (KD)
- ASML Reports Massive Growth, Management Points To Sluggish 2023
- Will Analyst Boost Send Lockheed Martin Shares Up, Up and Away?
- Mullen Automotive: Is The Bloom Off The Rose?
- Diversified Abbott Laboratories Could Reverse And Move Higher
- Okta Reversal In Progress While Catalysts Approach
Receive News & Ratings for Kyndryl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyndryl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.